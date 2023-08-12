NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in NetEase by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NetEase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in NetEase by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 9.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

NetEase Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

