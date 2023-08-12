Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$99.00 to C$114.00. The stock traded as high as C$113.25 and last traded at C$112.53, with a volume of 4463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$112.13.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBH. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$117.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$105.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.18). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of C$1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.8148643 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.25%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

