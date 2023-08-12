GAM Holding AG Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $41.60 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

