Roundview Capital LLC Sells 3,554 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $354,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

