GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 14,000 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $61,017,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 624,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 534,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $15,929,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,788.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 305,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.