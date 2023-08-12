Glenview Trust co Has $120.73 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenview Trust co lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.6% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $120,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.