Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

