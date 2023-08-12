Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 910 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

