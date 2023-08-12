Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,170 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.42.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

