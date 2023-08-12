Roundview Capital LLC Has $249,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,668,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 559.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,382,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

