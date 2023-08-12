Roundview Capital LLC Invests $258,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $108,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,992,000 after acquiring an additional 824,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.6 %

IFF opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

