Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.58.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $311.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.65. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.82 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

