Roundview Capital LLC Buys 120 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $381.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.64 and a 200-day moving average of $358.52.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.