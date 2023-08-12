3,845 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $41,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 526.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $227.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

