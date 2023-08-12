American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in American Tower by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

