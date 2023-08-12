Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 495.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.64. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

