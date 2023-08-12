Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.