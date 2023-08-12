Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,469,316 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $248,077,000 after buying an additional 998,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.91 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

