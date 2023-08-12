Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 52,515 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

