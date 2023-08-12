Benchmark Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $42.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of TTD opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 287.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $227,834.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

