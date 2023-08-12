Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

