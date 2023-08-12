Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 390.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 91.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 227,754 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,473,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,473,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,924 shares of company stock worth $4,602,005. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

