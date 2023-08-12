New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,106,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,216,000 after purchasing an additional 196,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $8,158,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average is $152.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

