Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $98,421,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

