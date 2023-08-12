Roundview Capital LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $105.80 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $115.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.