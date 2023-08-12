Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,176 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

