Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lessened by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.43.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $427.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $484.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

