Roundview Capital LLC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $262.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.74 and a 200-day moving average of $235.08. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

