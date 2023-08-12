Roundview Capital LLC Has $798,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 44,334 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 22,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 64,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SSNC stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.