Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

