Roundview Capital LLC Sells 397 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $528.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

