Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Startek worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Startek by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Startek by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Startek by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Startek in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $3.15 on Friday. Startek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $127.01 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Startek, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

