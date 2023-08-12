Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average of $139.16. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.