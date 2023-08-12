Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:SPOT opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average of $139.16. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
