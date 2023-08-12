Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

