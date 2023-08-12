Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

