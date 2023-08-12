Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $352.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.63.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

