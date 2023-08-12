Roundview Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,452 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,433,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,645,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,032,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,947,000 after buying an additional 521,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

