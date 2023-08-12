Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,498 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 137,813 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

