Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $13.20 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $647.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

