Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

