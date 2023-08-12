Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $203.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.62 and a 200 day moving average of $183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.