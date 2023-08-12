Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CSGP opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.