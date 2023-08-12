Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

