Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,401 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Financial Institutions worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 33.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 49.4% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 64,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on FISI. Stephens began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

