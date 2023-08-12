Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $281,000 in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of First Internet Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 389,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

INBK opened at $22.71 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.61.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

