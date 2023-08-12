Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 726 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,769.0% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

