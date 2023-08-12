Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 245,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 124,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SLCA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.73 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $981.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

