Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $489.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.13. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

