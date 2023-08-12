Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,104 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,159. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.