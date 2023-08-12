MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 43,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $3,186,005.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,344,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,788,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 210,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,006. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HHC opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $223.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

